Another round of very cold temperatures

TODAY: Bitter cold temperatures again heading into today with highs for many in the single digits. We will see mostly cloudy conditions and there is a risk for scattered snow showers. We will also have light Northerly winds around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow shower activity will increase as we head into the later part of the evening. A total accumulation of 1-3 inches is probable throughout the area. We will have another frigid night as well with lows in the negative teens. Winds will be light and variable around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: The bitter cold temperatures continue as we head into the middle of next week with highs on either side of the zero-degree mark. We will be under mostly cloudy conditions with scattered snow showers in the area. The wind, however, will continue to not be a big factor as we will be light and variable.

THURSDAY: Temperatures do look to warm up as we head into next Thursday. Highs will get into the teens and 20s. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies and there will be a chance for scattered snow showers. Winds will pick up out of the Southwest at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

FRIDAY: Snow showers will be around Friday morning as we have a chance to pick up some light accumulations. Highs will be cold once again in the single digits and teens. Mostly cloudy conditions and a breeze around 5-10 mph out of the North.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures do improve a little bit as we head into the weekend with highs in the 20s. There will be partly cloudy conditions on Saturday and mostly cloudy conditions heading into Sunday. There will also be a chance for snow showers Saturday night into Monday morning. The winds will also pick up out of the Southwest on both days with sustained winds at 20-30 mph with gusts of 50+ mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be trending warmer heading into the start of next week with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. There is a chance for snow showers. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.