Another Severe Thunderstorm threat today for Eastern Montana.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Looks to be the hottest day of the week for eastern Montana. Temps in the mid to upper 80’s for western areas to near 100 in eastern areas. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for most of us with a steady West wind anywhere from 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance once again for an evening isolated shower or thunderstorm. Some of these storms may be severe with the chance for some gusty wind and large hail.

TONIGHT: Mild and mostly cloudy as temps should be in the upper 50’s to upper 60’s. Winds will be light and variable from the Southwest at 5 mph. The chance is there for a lingering shower or thunderstorm during the early overnight hours.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot with temperatures running anywhere from the low to mid 80’s. Light Northwest wind at 5-10 mph. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend at this point looks to be filled with abundant sunshine as high pressure sits over our area. This will keep the temperatures very hot as daytime highs should stretch anywhere from the low to upper 90’s. Chances for reaching the 100-degree mark are there and are most prevalent in Eastern parts of out viewing area. No precipitation in the forecast currently.

MONDAY: The sunshine looks to continue into the start of next week. High pressure still sits over our area and we remain under a ridge in the jet stream. Highs for most of us in the mid to upper 90’s. Winds out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and hot with temperatures in the low to mid 90’s. Chance for some afternoon cloud cover. Winds light from the West at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures should remain hot once again with daytime highs in the low to mid 90’s. Mostly cloudy to overcast for most locations. Winds remain light from the Southwest at 5 mph.

