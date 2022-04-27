Another spring storm will impact our area later this week

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Cascade County, western Glacier County, Jefferson County, Judith Basin County, Lewis and Clark County, Meagher County, western Pondera County, and western Teton County from 6pm Thursday until 6am Saturday. Over 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible above 5000 feet.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 12am Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are going to be scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around tonight, generally before midnight, as a cold front passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s. It is also going to be breezy tonight, especially before midnight, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered PM rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around, mainly in locations south and east of Great Falls, as a disturbance passes by our area to the southeast. It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered evening rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, generally in south-central Montana, as a storm system begins to approach our area. As we head into Thursday night, this precipitation is going to become more widespread in coverage, and some snow will start to mix in with the rain in some lower elevation locations after midnight. All rain or a mix of rain and snow is then likely on Friday in the lower elevations, and snow is likely on Friday in the higher elevations as this storm system passes through our area. In the lower elevations, many locations are going to see all rain Thursday night and Friday, but a rain/snow mix is expected in locations that are around and west of I-15 and in locations that are close to the Little Belt and Big Belt Mountains.

The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot between Thursday and Friday as highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s, and highs on Friday are going to be in the 40s. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Saturday with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains, as this storm system leaves our area and as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be a few scattered rain and mountain snow showers around on Sunday as this disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cool this weekend as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around Monday and Tuesday, especially from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, as another storm system passes through our area. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is also going to be cool on Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 50s.