Another sunny and warm day heading into Tuesday.

TODAY: We will have highs for today once again in the lower to upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies will once again be expected, and we will have light winds again around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: We will have another cool night on our hands with lows in the lower to upper 30s. We will also see mostly clear skies and the winds will remain calm.

TOMORROW: We will remain sunny and warm as we head into the middle of the week as we will be clear of clouds again. Highs will range from the lower to upper 70s. The wind will once again be mostly calm.

THURSDAY: We will see continued warm and dry conditions as we head into Thursday. High temperatures will range from the lower to upper 70s. We will once again be under mostly sunny skies with some increased clouds into the afternoon. The winds will be picking up out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph.

FRIDAY: Staying pleasant to wrap up the work week. We will see increased cloud cover and will be under mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. As for the temps, we will be in the lower to upper 60s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see temperatures cooling off a bit as we head into the weekend. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s and 50s. We will also be looking to break the dry pattern as a disturbance moves its way in. We will see rain showers on Saturday and Sunday as we will be mostly overcast throughout the weekend. Some sleet and snow may also mix in the upper elevations. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph on Saturday and out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph on Sunday.

MONDAY: We will see continued cool temperatures with most of our highs in the lower to upper 40s to start off next week. We will also see mostly cloudy skies continuing with lingering rain and snow showers possible. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.