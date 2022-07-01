Another warm and sunny day for our Thursday.

TODAY: We will be mostly sunny to wrap up the work week, but we will see increasing clouds into the afternoon. Isolated showers and a non-severe thunderstorm are possible in the Southern portions of our viewing area. The high temperatures will warm up as we get back to the low to mid 80s. As far as the winds are concerned, we will have a light breeze around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: We will have partly cloudy conditions as we head into the overnight hours. A stray shower is possible early on the Southern portions of our viewing area. We will see temperatures dropping into the lower to upper 50s. The winds will be light around 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we can expect temperatures that are going to be in the lower to upper 80s for Saturday. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s to low 80s on Sunday. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area for both days and we will have a chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms over the weekend may be severe, primarily for Sunday. Winds will be light around 5 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be ranging from the mid 70s to low 80s for our 4th of July forecast. We will have increasing afternoon clouds along with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the later part of the day. Some of the storms may be severe. We will have winds that are light and variable. Winds will be stronger if caught in one of these severe storms.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s as we head towards next Tuesday. We will see partly cloudy skies to start with increased cloud cover into the afternoon. Winds will be out of the West at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will range from the lower to upper 80s as we head into the middle of next week. We will have partly cloudy skies throughout the day. The winds will be light and variable.

THURSDAY: As we head into next Thursday, we will have temperatures continue to warm in the mid 80s to low 90s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. We will have winds that are once again light and variable.