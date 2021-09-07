Another warm and sunny day for your Tuesday with some hazy conditions.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: The outlook keeps our dry and warm pattern going as highs will top out near 80 degrees. We will be under mainly sunny skies. The winds will not be as much of a factor as they will be steady out of the West at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We will be under mostly clear skies as we head into the overnight hours. We will be cool for our overnight lows as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. The winds will be dying down and steady out of the Southwest at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will be heating up as we head into the middle of the work week. Temperatures will be hottest in Western and Central parts of Montana as we will have highs in the low 90s. We will be under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the Northwest at 10-15 mph with higher gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: We will have high temperatures once again right near the 90-degree mark. Winds will be out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Our area will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: There will be a little bit of a cool down as temperatures will ease back into the low to mid 80s. There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout our viewing area. There is also a chance for some isolated showers at this point. Winds will be out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The initial outlook for the weekend looks to have us under mostly overcast skies on Saturday and then mostly sunny across our area on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s on Saturday and in the upper 70s as we wrap up the weekend Sunday. It will be blustery on Saturday with winds out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Calmer on Sunday with a light Westerly breeze at 5-10 mph. There is a chance for some rain Friday night into Saturday morning.

MONDAY: We will be relatively mild to start off the week. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. The outlook is for mostly sunny skies across our area. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.