Another wintry mix Friday night into Saturday morning

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for western Montana from 8pm/11pm Friday until 11am Saturday. Up to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible. Light ice accumulations are also possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Hill County and northern Blaine County from 3am until 12pm Saturday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is also in effect for Phillips County and Valley County from 6am until 6pm Saturday. Icy surfaces due to light ice accumulations are expected.

There are going to be areas of rain, freezing rain, and snow around tonight (generally after midnight) and tomorrow (generally during the morning and in locations east of I-15) as a disturbance passes through our area. Light snow accumulations of a coating to a few inches are possible in the mountains and in northeastern Montana, and light ice accumulations (up to .05”) are possible along the Hi-Line, specifically from Hill County to Valley County. Surfaces like roads and sidewalks are going to be icy along the Hi-Line late tonight and tomorrow morning, so please use caution when traveling/walking in these areas and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight and decreasing clouds tomorrow.

We are also going to have a wide range of low temperatures tonight as lows are going to range from the mid teens to the low 40s, with most locations bottoming out in the 20s and 30s. Mild temperatures are then expected again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s, 40s, and low 50s. It is also going to be breezy in portions of central and north-central Montana tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered rain and snow showers around, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally around the Helena area, as another disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be a few scattered rain and snow showers around on Monday, generally in locations east of I-15, as this disturbance leaves our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Monday. It is also going to be cooler on Sunday and Monday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be cool on these two days as highs are going to be in the 20s, 30s, and low to mid 40s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Thursday, we are going to have a chance to see some snow and rain showers, especially during the morning, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.