Arctic air moves in for the end of the week

The cloud cover will increase as we go through tonight. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and teens in most locations. It will be a bit breezy tonight in eastern portions of north-central Montana with 10-20 mph sustained winds. Elsewhere, there will be little to no wind tonight.

Tomorrow and Friday will be two of the coldest days of winter so far as highs are going to be in the single digits and teens in north-central Montana tomorrow and the -0s and 0s in north-central Montana on Friday. Around Helena, highs will be in the teens and low to mid 20s tomorrow and the single digits and low to mid teens on Friday.

It will be frigid in north-central Montana tomorrow night and Friday night as lows are going to be in the -10s and -0s in most locations. Dangerously cold wind chills are also expected these two nights as wind chills as low as -40° to -50° are possible along the eastern half of the Hi-Line and wind chills between -10° and -30° are expected elsewhere. Due to the forecasted dangerously cold wind chills, an EXTREME COLD WATCH is in effect for Blaine County, Hill County, and the Bear Paw mountains from 6pm Thursday until 10am Friday and an EXTREME COLD WARNING is in effect for far northeastern Montana from 3am Thursday until 1pm Sunday. There is also a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for portions of northeastern and southeastern Montana from 3am Thursday until 1pm Sunday.

Around Helena, it won’t be quite as frigid tomorrow night and Friday night as lows are going to be in the -0s and 0s, and wind chills will be in the -0s and -10s. Make sure you bundle up if you are going to be outdoors at all the next couple of days, and consider limiting your time outdoors if you can as we are not acclimated to this cold.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and mostly dry during the day. There are then going to be flurries and some snow showers around tomorrow evening through Friday morning as a disturbance impacts our area, and light snow accumulations of a coating to an inch or two are possible. This means roads may be slick in some areas tomorrow night and Friday morning, so use caution when driving. As we go through Friday, the skies will clear out. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some areas tomorrow and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are going to be some scattered snow showers around on Saturday, especially in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance impacts our are and light snow accumulations are possible. It is also going to be mostly cloudy on Saturday. Sunday will then be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. The temperatures are also going to slowly warm back up this weekend as highs are going to be in the teens and 20s on Saturday and the teens, 20s, and low to mid 30s on Sunday. It is also going to be breezy in some areas this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Monday, it is going to be partly cloudy and some isolated snow showers are possible as the next disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around on Tuesday as this disturbance passes through our area. It is then going to be partly cloudy and mostly dry on Wednesday. The temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be close to average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.