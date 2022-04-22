Areas of rain and snow around on Friday and Saturday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 10pm Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Cascade County, Fergus County, Judith Basin County, and Meagher County from 6am Friday until 6pm Saturday. Over 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is also in effect for southern Valley County from 12am Saturday until 6am Sunday. 1 to 5 inches of snow accumulation and a light glaze of ice is possible.

There are also WINTER STORM WATCHES/WARNINGS and BLIZZARD WARNINGS in effect for portions of southern and eastern Montana for Friday, Saturday, and/or Sunday. Up to two feet of snow is possible, and gusty winds will create blizzard conditions in eastern Montana.

There are going to be some scattered lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow showers around tonight. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible this evening and early tonight. It is also going to be warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

For tomorrow, there are going to be scattered areas of lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow around as a storm system begins to pass by our area to the south. Some wet snow may also mix in with the rain at times in some lower elevation locations. There are then going to be scattered areas of rain and snow around Friday night and Saturday as this storm system continues to trek further eastward. We are also going to have cloudy to mostly cloudy skies Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

In the mountains in central Montana, up to a foot of snow accumulation is possible by Saturday evening. In the lower elevations in central Montana, a coating to a few inches of snow accumulation is possible by Saturday evening, especially in locations that are close to the mountains and in locations that are along the eastern half of the Hi-Line (Blaine County and eastward). A decent chunk of north-central Montana will receive little to no snow accumulation though.

It is also going to be cool on Friday and Saturday as highs are going to range from the mid 30s to the mid 50s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered mountain rain and snow showers around. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 50s.

Partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. There are then going to be some isolated lower elevation rain and higher elevation rain/snow showers around Tuesday afternoon and evening as a disturbance passes through our area.

It is also going to feel really nice outside on Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 60s. Breezy conditions are also expected on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Wednesday. Some more scattered lower elevation rain and higher elevation rain/snow showers are then possible on Thursday as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cool on these two days as highs are only going to be in the 50s. Gusty winds are also expected on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.