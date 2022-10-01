Areas of rain around to start the weekend

There are going to continue to be areas of rain around tonight and tomorrow as an upper-level storm system remains stationary near our area. As we go through this evening and into tonight, the more consistent precipitation will shift towards the west and southwest, with locations around the Helena area receiving the most precipitation tonight. For tomorrow, there is going to be a large area of precipitation that extends from southwestern to northeastern Montana, that will slowly move towards the northwest as the day goes on. We are also going to have overcast skies tonight and mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, with potentially some sunshine tomorrow in locations north of Great Falls.

There are then going to be scattered showers around tomorrow night, generally before midnight. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with some scattered showers around, mainly in locations east of I-15, as this upper-level storm system begins to leave our area.

Between this evening and Sunday evening, an additional .25” to .75” of rainfall is expected in many locations within central Montana, northeastern Montana, and portions of north-central Montana. There will also be locations that receive over .75” of additional rainfall, especially around the Helena area and in the higher terrain within Fergus County, Judith Basin County, and Meagher County. Along western and central portions of the Hi-Line, little to no additional precipitation is expected.

On Saturday, highs are going to be in the 50s and 60s, with the warmest temperatures along central and western portions of the Hi-Line. Highs are then going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Sunday. It is also going to be a bit breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Monday as this storm system leaves our area, and we are going to have sunny skies and dry conditions on Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Monday, and the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Tuesday.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as an upper-level ridge is generally going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.