Areas of rain, then some snow Monday night and Tuesday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 12pm Tuesday for the Little Belt Mountains in Cascade County. 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation and slippery road conditions are expected.

There are going to be scattered areas of precipitation around tonight as a storm system works its way through our area. This precipitation is initially going to be in the form of rain, but this rain will mix in with and transition over to all snow after midnight as a cold front works its way through our area. A few scattered thunderstorms are also possible this evening and early tonight, with gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall being the main hazards.

There are then going to be some scattered areas of snow around tomorrow, generally during the morning, as this storm system leaves our area. We are also going to have decreasing clouds from north to south throughout the day tomorrow.

In terms of snow accumulation, the Big Belt and Little Belt Mountains are going to be the winners with this storm system as 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected. For locations around the Big Belt and Little Belt Mountains, including Great Falls and Helena, up to an inch or two of snow accumulation is possible. Locations along the Rocky Mountain Front and locations in Judith Basin County and Fergus County may also receive up to an inch or two of snow accumulation. Along the Hi-Line, little to no snow accumulation is expected. This snow will also create slippery road conditions, especially for the Tuesday morning commute, so please be careful when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go.

We are also going to have gusty winds around tonight (especially after midnight) and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. For tomorrow, the strongest wind is going to be in east-central and eastern Montana. It is also going to be mild for a lot of tonight, but the temperatures will quickly drop behind the cold front, and lows tomorrow morning are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Tomorrow is then going to be a lot colder than today was as highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s.

On Wednesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions as high pressure is briefly going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warmer on Wednesday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be a few scattered rain and snow showers around on Thursday as a cold front works its way through our area. It is also going to be cooler on Thursday than it is going to be on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around on Friday, generally in locations east of I-15. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

For this weekend, we are going to have a chance to see some rain and snow showers as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have a mix of sun and clouds this weekend. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Mild temperatures are also expected this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations.