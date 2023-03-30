Areas of snow around Wednesday night and Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of central, north-central, and southwestern Montana until 12am/6am Friday. 1 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and 3 to 12 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the mountains.

There are going to be areas of light to moderate snow around tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night (generally before midnight) as a storm system passes by our area to the south. The most widespread snow with this storm system is expected during the day on Thursday. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight; overcast skies tomorrow; and mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night.

In the lower elevations, a coating to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in most locations, but some locations (especially in northeastern Montana) will see no snow at all and a few locations may receive up to 6 inches of snow accumulation. In the mountains, 3 to 12 inches of snow accumulation is expected. This snow is also going to create slippery road conditions, so please be careful when driving.

It is also going to be chilly tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the teens and 20s, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some locations tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

The wind is then going to pick up as we head into Friday and this weekend. On Friday, it is going to be breezy in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Widespread gusty to strong winds are then expected this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times.

The temperatures are also going to be warmer on Friday and Saturday than they are going to be tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid 30s to the mid 50s, with the coldest temperatures in northeastern Montana. It is then going to be a bit cooler on Sunday as highs are going to be back in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, especially in the mountains. Rain and snow is then likely Saturday afternoon/evening around the Helena area, and there are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around Saturday afternoon/evening in north-central Montana. Mostly cloudy skies are also expected on Saturday. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers on Sunday.

For next Monday and Tuesday, there are going to be scattered areas of snow around, especially around the Helena area, as a storm system passes through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some more snow showers on Wednesday, especially around the Helena area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these three days.

The temperatures next week are also going to continue to be well below average for this time of year as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the low 40s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around from Monday through Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.