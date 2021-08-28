Awesome Weather This Weekend!

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally before midnight, as a storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have some awesome weather as we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers around tomorrow, and mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday. The temperatures this weekend are also going to be very pleasant as highs tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

The wind is not going to be a big factor this weekend in most locations, although there is going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Good air quality is also expected this weekend.

Nice weather is also expected on Monday as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid 80s in most locations.

On Tuesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around Tuesday night as this storm system passes through our area. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday, generally during the morning and generally in locations east of I-15, as this storm system leaves our area.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Thursday is then going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as another storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Friday, especially in locations east of I-15, as this storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be mild on these two days as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy in eastern Montana on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.