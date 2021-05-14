Awesome Weather This Weekend!

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around before midnight as a disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 40s. For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as yet another disturbance works its way through our area. The temperatures tomorrow are also going to be warmer than they were today as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be very warm for this time of year on these two days as highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s, and highs on Monday are going to be in the mid 80s. Some locations may also set a new record high temperature on Monday as the current record high temperatures for most locations on Monday are in the mid to upper 80s.

We are then going to have increasing clouds with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around Tuesday afternoon and evening as an upper level trough begins to approach our area. It is also going to be warm again on Tuesday, although it is not going to be quite as warm as it is going to be on Monday, as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as this upper level trough hangs out over our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on these three days. The temperatures are also going to gradually cool down over these three days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the low to mid 70s; highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s; and highs on Friday are going to be in the upper 50s.