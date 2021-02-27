Bands of Snow Continue This Evening

Bands of snow continue to move Southeast across West-Central and Southwest Montana this afternoon. Accumulations are expected to be light, with folks seeing one to two inches possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 PM for Meagher County, while the other advisories will expire at 9 PM this evening. Make sure to use caution if venturing out.

Our weather pattern will begin to shift on Sunday with winds bringing in warmer air and eventually lots of sunshine as we head into the work week.

March 1st is Meteorological Spring and it will feel like it. Temperatures will rise into the 50s for much of the work week, and 60 degrees will be possible on Friday. Much of the area will also have abundant sunshine. Grab the shades and enjoy the beautiful weather that's on the way.

Winds will be a nuisance type breeze, but we'll monitor forecast trends and let you know if wind highlights are issued by the National Weather Service, which looks unlikely for now.