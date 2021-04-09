Beautiful end to our work week

Good morning everyone!

Today will be a beautiful day in terms of seeing plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will warm up to the 50s and lower 60s; however, windy conditions will be with us with winds gusting between 20 to 40 mph.

We'll continue to see stronger winds move in for Montana tomorrow with 30 to 50 mph wind gusts.

Clouds will be building into the area as we go throughout Friday night into Saturday morning.

The chances for snow showers will increase as we head into Saturday night into Sunday morning.

We are entering a cooling trend so have a jacket with you as we start next work week.