Beautiful fall weather again on Thursday!

We have had picture perfect fall weather today with sunny skies, little to no wind, and pleasant temperatures, so hopefully you’ve been able to spend some time outdoors! Nice fall weather will stick around for the rest of the week, although the weather won’t be quite as nice as it was today as there will be a bit more cloud cover and some wind.

Tonight, we are going to have mostly clear skies and cool temperatures as lows are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be gusty tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be a little bit breezy in a few areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow will be another beautiful day with partly to mostly sunny skies along/near the Rocky Mountain Front and mainly sunny skies east of the Rocky Mountain Front. It is also going to feel great outside again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 60s in most spots. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be gusty tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Elsewhere, it is going to be a bit breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and a few gusts over 30 mph are possible.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds and possibly the warmest temperatures for the rest of this year as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. It is also going to be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it will be a little breezy in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy and slightly cooler day as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s. Most locations will remain dry on Saturday, but there will be some isolated rain/snow showers around, generally in the mountains. It is also going to be gusty on Saturday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around Saturday night, and there are going to be a few rain and mountain snow showers around on Sunday, generally in central Montana and along the Rockies, as a disturbance passes through the state. We are also going to have a mixture of sun and clouds on Sunday.

Cooler temperatures will return on Sunday as highs are going to be back in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. Widespread gusty winds are also expected on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

On Monday, there are going to be some scattered rain/snow showers around the Helena area (generally in the mountains) and there are going to be a few isolated rain/snow showers around in north-central Montana (generally in the mountains) as another disturbance passes through the state. It is then going to be mostly sunny and dry on Tuesday and partly to mostly cloudy and dry on Wednesday as high pressure will be in control of our weather.

It will remain cool and breezy for the beginning of next week as highs on Monday and Tuesday are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Highs will then warm up into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Wednesday.