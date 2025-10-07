Beautiful fall weather for the rest of the work week

We had beautiful weather today with sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures, and this nice weather is going to be sticking around for the rest of the work week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather.

Tonight, tomorrow night, and Thursday night, we are going to have clear skies, dry conditions, and cool temperatures as lows are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be a bit breezy tonight along the northern half of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday, we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, little to no wind, and pleasant temperatures as highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s; highs on Thursday are going to be in the 60s and low 70s; and highs on Friday are going to be in the 70s and upper 60s. Definitely spend as much time outdoors as possible the next few days!

Unsettled weather returns this weekend as an upper-level trough begins to impact our area. On Saturday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers around and there will be a little snow in the mountains. There is then going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow around on Sunday. Snow will also be possible in some of the lower elevations on Sunday, especially during the morning and in locations that are near the higher terrain. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.

The temperatures will cool down a lot this weekend as highs on Saturday are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s (warmest in northeastern Montana), and highs on Sunday are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s. Gusty winds are also expected on Saturday as a cold front passes through our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. It is then going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are possible.

The unsettled weather will stick around for the beginning of next week as the upper-level trough remains in control of our weather. On Monday and Tuesday, there is going to be some scattered lower elevation rain/snow and mountain snow around. How much precipitation falls as rain versus snow in the lower elevations will ultimately come down to the timing of the precipitation. If it occurs at night or during the morning, then there is a better chance of snow, but if it occurs later in the day, then most of the precipitation will fall as rain. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on these two days. It is also going to remain chilly early next week as highs are only going to be in the 40s and low 50s.