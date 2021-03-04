Menu

Beautiful spring-like day in store for Montana

Temperatures in the 50s, 60s expected
Posted at 7:01 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 10:37:00-05

Good morning everyone! Today will be an absolutely beautiful spring-like day for us in Montana.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for us. You can expect temperatures to be 15 to 20 degrees plus above the average for this time of year.

Little wind will also accompany us today so it would be a great day to walk the dog.

Tomorrow, temperatures will be even warmer with upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Our weather does start to change though early next week with the chances for rain and snow vamping up Monday night through Tuesday.

We'll have a better outlook on what to expect tomorrow and into the weekend.

