Beautiful spring weather for our Tuesday outlook.

TODAY: We will have high temperatures today that will be mostly in the 60s across our area. We will have mostly cloudy conditions to start the day but will clear things out as we head into the later part of the day. The wind will be light and variable.

TONIGHT: We will be under partly cloudy skies tonight will some scattered showers in the area. We will be cool tonight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. The winds will die down a little bit, but we will stay breezy out of the North at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s as we head into the middle of the week. We will be under partly cloudy skies. The wind will be light and variable.

THURSDAY: We will have mostly cloudy skies as there will be increased clouds into the afternoon as we head into Thursday. We will continue to warm up with most highs in the low to mid 70s. The winds will be light and variable.

FRIDAY: We will have mostly overcast skies with scattered showers as we head into the end of the work week. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. The winds will once again be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we will have high temperatures that will range from the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and the upper 60s to mid 70s on Sunday. We will have a light breeze for both days of the weekend out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph. We will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with steady rain showers later into the evening. For Sunday, we will have mostly overcast skies with scattered showers.

MONDAY: We will have continued cloudy conditions with moderate rain shower activity as we head into the start of next week. The temperatures will cool down a little bit as we will range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s. The winds will be out of the Northwest at 10-15 mph.