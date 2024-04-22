Beautiful spring weather through Thursday!

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 6am Tuesday.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for portions of eastern Montana until 9pm Monday.

It has been another windy day today, but the wind is going to diminish from west to east as we go through this evening, with just a light breeze around overnight tonight in most locations. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight with a few rain showers around before midnight in northeastern Montana and in eastern portions of north-central Montana as a disturbance clips our area.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful weather as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, little wind (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph), and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.

We are also going to have really nice weather on Wednesday and Thursday as we are going to have partly cloudy skies, mostly dry conditions (just a couple isolated showers/storms around), and above average temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s, with Wednesday being the warmer day. The wind is also not going to be too bad on these two days, but it is going to be breezy in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. On Wednesday, the strongest wind is going to be along the Rocky Mountain Front, and on Thursday, the strongest wind is going to be along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-Line.

There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around on Friday and Saturday, especially from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, as a storm system passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on these two days. It is also going to be a lot cooler on these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s in north-central Montana and the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in northeastern Montana. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Warmer temperatures will then return to our area for Sunday and Monday as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s in most locations. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on these two days with some isolated rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on Sunday, generally in the higher elevations, and a few scattered rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on Monday, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are then going to have gusty winds around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.