It felt really nice outside today as highs were in the 60s and low 70s and there was little to no wind. We also had increasing clouds and mostly dry conditions today. Tonight, it is going to be partly cloudy to mostly clear, with the cloud cover decreasing as the night goes on. There will be a few isolated showers/storms around in north-central Montana tonight, but most locations will be dry. It is also going to be warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

We are going to have beautiful summer-like weather for the holiday weekend as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. This weekend, it is going to be mostly sunny and mostly dry, just a couple stray PM showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow and some isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around on Monday.

The temperatures will also warm up a lot this weekend. Highs tomorrow are going to be in the 70s and low 80s and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. It is then going to be hot on Monday as highs are going to be in the 80s and low to mid 90s. Monday is actually going to be one of the hottest days of the year so far!

Tomorrow, it is going to be breezy (10-25 mph) along the Rocky Mountain Front. Elsewhere, it is just going to be a little breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. Sunday will be a gusty day along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Elsewhere, it is going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and gusts up to 35 mph are possible. On Memorial Day, it will remain breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, it will be a bit breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

This will be a great weekend to spend a lot of time outdoors, but make sure you stay hydrated and use sunscreen as it will be warm and there will be plenty of sunshine. Also, just a reminder, even though it is warm, the water is still cold and could be fast in some areas due to snowmelt. The wind may also impact water activities, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and in/around the mountains.

Cooler and wetter weather is expected for the rest of next week after Monday as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. On Tuesday, the cloud cover will increase as the day goes on and there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. There are then going to be more scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday.

The temperatures will cool down some between Tuesday and Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s on Tuesday (low 90s in northeastern Montana) and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Wednesday (low 80s in northeastern Montana). There will also be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There will then continue to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday and Friday. It is also going to be partly cloudy and mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and upper 60s.