Beautiful summer weather this weekend!

We have had beautiful weather for your Friday with lots of sunshine, dry conditions, less wind, and comfortable temperatures! The beautiful weather will stick around for this weekend as well, although it will be hotter and there will be some wind.

This weekend, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Highs are then going to be in the 90s and upper 80s on Sunday. The wind won’t be terrible this weekend, but it will be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it will be a bit breezy tomorrow across the plains as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be a little breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. This wind will elevate the fire danger, so please do your part to not start any new fires!

Unsettled weather will return for the first half of next week as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. On Monday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, generally along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-Line as well as in the mountains. There are then going to be showers and some thunderstorms around Monday night, Tuesday, and Tuesday night. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies during this timeframe. Some showers may linger into Wednesday morning, but as we go through Wednesday, the showers will taper off and the skies will gradually clear out.

The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot early next week as highs are going to be in the upper 70s, 80s, and low 90s on Monday and the 60s and upper 50s on Tuesday. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. On Wednesday, we are going to have less wind and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

We are then going to have lots of sunshine, mostly dry conditions, and a little breeze (5-20 mph) on Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds back into our area. Warmer temperatures are also expected on these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s.