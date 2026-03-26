Beautiful weather on Friday!

It felt more like winter outside today with colder temperatures (highs ranged from the mid 20s to the mid 40s) and blustery conditions (peak wind gusts were between 25 and 45 mph). There were also some snow showers around last night and this morning, with some areas in Judith Basin County and Fergus County receiving 2-5” of snow.

Tonight will be a cold night as lows are going to be in the teens and low to mid 20s. It is also going to be mostly clear tonight, with the skies clearing out from west to east early on. The wind will diminish this evening and there will be little to no wind around tonight in most areas.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful day as it is going to be mostly sunny and dry and it will be warmer than today was as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. The wind will also be weaker tomorrow than it was today, but it will still be a bit breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

This nice weather will stick around for the final weekend of March. This weekend, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and mostly dry as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild this weekend as highs in north-central Montana are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Saturday and the 50s and upper 40s on Sunday. Around Helena, highs this weekend are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. The wind also won’t be much of a nuisance this weekend as it is just going to be a bit breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

On Monday, it is going to be mostly cloudy and there are going to be a few rain and mountain snow showers around, especially during the evening, as a cold front begins to pass through our area. A little snow is also possible in the lower elevations later in the day behind the cold front. It will be cooler on Monday than it will be this weekend as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around the Helena area on Tuesday and Wednesday and there are going to be a few rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in the mountains, as a couple more disturbances impact the state. It is also going to be mostly cloudy and a little breezy (5-20 mph) on these two days.

The temperatures will cool down even more on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. The temperatures will then warm back up on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

A stronger disturbance will bring some more scattered rain and snow showers to the state on Thursday. It is also going to be breezy and cool on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph and highs are going to be in the 40s.