Beautiful weather on Saturday!

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for southwestern Montana until 9pm Friday. Gusty winds and low relative humidity are going to create critical fire weather conditions.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 11pm Friday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 35 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight and generally in locations east of I-15 in north-central/northeastern Montana. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight. The wind is also going to diminish this evening and then we are just going to have a light breeze around tonight. It is also going to be refreshingly cool tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and warm, but comfortable temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations. Most locations are also going to be dry tomorrow, but a couple stray showers and thunderstorms are possible along and just east of the Rocky Mountain Front during the afternoon and evening.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially in the Broadwater/Meagher/Judith Basin/Fergus County area. It is also going to be warm again on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations, but it will be a little cooler in the aforementioned counties as highs are only going to be in the 70s.

For Monday, we are going to have increasing clouds throughout the day with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance begins to approach our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some showers and thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday as this disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday night and decreasing clouds on Tuesday.

The temperatures are going to cool down some between Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 80s on Monday and the mid to upper 70s and low 80s on Tuesday. It is also going to be breezy on Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. There is then going to be a bit of a breeze around Tuesday afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of PM showers and thunderstorms on Friday as a disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these three days as highs are going to be in the 80s on Wednesday; the upper 80s and low 90s on Thursday; and the low to mid 90s on Friday.