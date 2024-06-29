Beautiful weather on Saturday; Daily chances of showers and thunderstorms Sunday and next week

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 9pm Friday.

We are going to have diminishing wind from west to east this evening, with just a light breeze around overnight. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with patchy areas of fog around in north-central Montana. There are also going to be a few isolated showers around this evening. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have really nice weather as we are going to have partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s in most locations. The wind is also going to be weaker tomorrow than it was today, but it is still going to be breezy in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon/evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and/or large hail are also possible Sunday afternoon/evening, especially in south-central and eastern Montana. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on Sunday, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and in northeastern Montana, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is also going to be mild on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Monday, generally during the afternoon and evening, and there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially during the PM hours and especially in the mountains and along the Hi-Line, as multiple disturbance pass through our area. Showers and thunderstorms are then likely on Independence Day (Thursday) as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on these four days.

It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. There is then going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures Monday through Thursday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s, 70s, and low 80s in most locations.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warm on Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.