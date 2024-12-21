Beautiful weather on Saturday; Gusty and cooler on Sunday

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s in a lot of locations (teens along the eastern half of the Hi-Line). Gusty winds are also expected tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have really nice weather as we are going to have increasing clouds (partly to mostly sunny skies overall), mainly dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s, 40s, and 50s, with the coldest temperatures along the eastern half of the Hi-Line. There is also going to be little to no wind around in most areas tomorrow, but it will be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There is then going to be some scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow around tomorrow night, especially after midnight and especially in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. There will then continue to be a few rain/freezing rain/snow showers around on Sunday, generally during the morning and mainly in the mountains and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line as this disturbance leaves our area. We are also going to have decreasing clouds on Sunday.

In the mountains, up to a half foot of snow accumulation is possible this weekend. In the lower elevations, little to no snow accumulation is expected this weekend, but a light glaze of ice is possible along the central part of the Hi-Line, including around Havre and Fort Belknap, and significant ice accumulations of over .1” are possible in northeastern Montana. In northeastern Montana, try and avoid traveling late tomorrow night and Sunday morning if you can as roads will be extremely icy. Elsewhere, little to no ice accumulation is expected this weekend.

We are also going to have increasing wind tomorrow night, with widespread gusty winds around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusts over 50 mph are possible later tomorrow night and on Sunday. It is also not going to be as mild on Sunday as it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 30s, 40s, and low 50s.

For next week, periods of rain, freezing rain, and snow are expected along and west of the Continental Divide as multiple disturbances impact the state. Around Helena, there will be some scattered rain and snow showers around next week, generally in the mountains. In north-central Montana, mostly dry conditions are expected next week as there are just going to be a few isolated rain and snow showers around. Christmas Day looks to be the driest day in Montana next week.

We are also going to have decreasing clouds on Monday; mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Thursday; mostly sunny skies on Christmas Day; and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday. Well above average temperatures are also expected all of next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s, 40s, and low to mid 50s, with Monday and Tuesday being the warmest days.

In the valleys, little to no wind is expected next week. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be windy for most of next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. Elsewhere, it is going to be breezy/gusty next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible at times.