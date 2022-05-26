Beautiful weather on Thursday!

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s. The wind is also going to diminish this evening, and then we are just going to have a little bit of a breeze around overnight (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph).

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds throughout the day with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the evening, generally in south-central Montana, as a cold front begins to approach our area. It is also going to be warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around Thursday night and Friday, especially from midnight Thursday night through noon on Friday, as a cold front passes through our area. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be mild on Friday as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

Unsettled weather conditions are then expected this weekend and early next week as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and mountain rain/snow showers around in north-central Montana, and scattered rain and mountain rain/snow showers around in south-central Montana. Some isolated thunderstorms are also possible on Saturday. There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around on Sunday. Rain and mountain snow is then likely on Monday and Tuesday. Some lower elevation locations may also see a little bit of snow on Monday and Tuesday.

From Saturday morning through Tuesday evening, a decent amount of precipitation is expected. In central and southern parts of Montana, 1 to 2+ inches of precipitation is possible over these four days. In northern Montana, 0.25” to 1.5” of precipitation is possible, with the highest amounts occurring in the northerly upslope regions of the mountain ranges in central Montana. Also, over 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains over these four days.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some as we head into this weekend as highs are going to be in the 60s on Saturday and the mid to upper 50s and low 60s on Sunday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. For early next week (Monday and Tuesday), it is going to be chilly and breezy as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

The weather will then improve some as we head into Wednesday as there is going to be more sunshine around, it is going to be drier, and it is going to be warmer as well as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.