Beautiful weather on Thursday, including a much-needed break from the wind!

We are going to have diminishing wind this evening, and just a little bit of a breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s. We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight with a few scattered rain and snow showers around, generally before midnight, in locations east of I-15.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful weather as we are going to have lots of sunshine, just a little bit of a breeze (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph), and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. We are then going to have increasing clouds and even warmer temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the 60s and 70s, and a few spots may even top out in the low 80s. It is also going to be breezy on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around Friday night and Saturday as a cold front works its way through our area. It is also going to be windy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to be a lot cooler on Saturday than they are going to be on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.

It is then going to be chilly on Sunday as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. There are also going to be scattered areas of snow around on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as another cold front begins to work its way through our area.

Cold and well below average temperatures are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as highs are only going to be in the 30s, and some locations may not even get above freezing on Tuesday. There are also going to be some scattered areas of snow around on these two days, especially in south-central Montana, as a storm system slowly works its way past our area. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have decreasing clouds with a chance of snow as this storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be a little bit warmer on Wednesday than it is going to be on Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.