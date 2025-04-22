Beautiful weather returns on Wednesday!

Scattered rain/graupel/snow showers in north-central Montana will taper off, skies will clear out, and the wind will diminish as we go through this evening. For tonight, we are going to have mostly clear skies, mainly dry conditions, and just a light breeze. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low 30s.

We are then going to have beautiful weather tomorrow as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds), mostly dry conditions (just a couple isolated showers around), little to no wind, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s.

The weather on Thursday will also be pretty nice as we are going to have increasing clouds (partly to mostly sunny skies overall) and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Most locations will also continue to remain dry on Thursday, but there will be some isolated rain and mountain snow showers around, generally in the higher elevations. There is also going to be a breeze around in central Montana and western/central portions of north-central Montana on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and the strongest wind is going to be along the Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and mountain snow showers around, generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance impacts our area. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures again on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Gusty winds are also expected on Friday in locations east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Around and west of I-15, it is just going to be a little breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered PM showers and a few thunderstorms around Helena and a chance of PM showers and thunderstorms in north-central Montana, generally in western and southern portions of north-central Montana, as a storm system approaches our area. Saturday is also going to be the warmest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s in most locations.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers and some thunderstorms around on Sunday, generally during the afternoon/evening, and there are going to be widespread rain showers, a few thunderstorms, and some mountain snow around Sunday night and Monday, as this storm system passes by our area to the south. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and Monday.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 50s, 60s, and low 70s on Sunday and the 50s and low 60s on Monday. There is also going to be a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Nicer weather will return as we head into Tuesday as we are going to have partly cloudy skies, mostly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.