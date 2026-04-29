There have been some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around again today, generally west of I-15 in north-central Montana and around the Helena area. It also felt very nice outside today as highs were in the 50s and low 60s in most spots.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Beautiful weather Thursday and Friday!

There will continue to be a few rain and mountain snow showers around this evening, but the showers will gradually taper off as we get closer to sunset. It is then going to be partly cloudy to mostly clear and mostly dry tonight. It is also going to be a bit chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations.

Beautiful weather is in the forecast for tomorrow and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and mainly dry and Friday will be mostly sunny and dry. The temperatures will also warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s tomorrow and the 70s and upper 60s on Friday. There will also be little to no wind around the next two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 0 and 15 mph.

A weak disturbance will pass through Montana this weekend, so there will be a few showers around, generally in the mountains. Most of this weekend will be dry though. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, while Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny. It is also going to be a lot warmer this weekend than it was last weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also only going to be a little breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Monday will be another beautiful day as it is going to be partly to mostly sunny, dry, and warm as highs are going to be in the 70s. A couple weak disturbances will then pass through our area on Tuesday and Wednesday producing some isolated showers, generally during the PM hours and generally in the higher terrain. It is also going to be slightly cooler, but still mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s, with Tuesday being the cooler day. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.