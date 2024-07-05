Becoming sunny, hot, and dry after Saturday

There are going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight as one disturbance leaves our area and as another disturbance begins to approach our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight via increasing clouds. It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is then expected tomorrow, and gusty winds, small to medium-sized hail, frequent lightning, and/or brief heavy rainfall are going to be possible with any thunderstorms that do develop tomorrow. This precipitation will be most widespread during the afternoon and evening tomorrow. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tomorrow, with the cloud cover decreasing some as we head into the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be mild again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions (just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around in northeastern Montana) on Sunday as an upper-level ridge begins to build into our area. It is also going to be warmer on Sunday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected Monday through Thursday of next week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. It is also going to be hot next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s, 90s, and low 100s, with Wednesday and Thursday being the hottest days. Some locations may also set new record high temperatures next week. Next week will also be our first heatwave of the year, so make sure you stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors during the hottest part of the day (afternoon and early evening). There is also not going to be much wind around next week as sustained wind speeds are generally going to be between 5 and 15 mph.