Beginning spring with some snow and cold temperatures

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for southwestern Montana and the mountains in central Montana from Monday morning through 12pm/6pm Tuesday. Up to 12 inches of snow accumulation is possible, with the snow amounts getting higher as you go up in elevation.

We are going to have increasing clouds tonight. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits, teens, and low to mid 20s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with developing snow during the afternoon and evening, generally in central Montana. Some rain is also possible initially in some of the lower elevations. There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around tomorrow night. We are then going to have decreasing clouds on Tuesday with some scattered areas of snow around, generally during the morning.

Along the Hi-Line, less than one inch of snow accumulation is expected between tomorrow afternoon and Tuesday evening. In central Montana and in southern portions of north-central Montana (including Great Falls, Helena, and Lewistown), a coating to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, while 3 to 8 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the mountains (by Tuesday evening). This snow is also going to create slippery road conditions, so please be careful when driving.

It is also going to be colder tomorrow and Tuesday than it was today as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s. There is also going to be little wind around on these two days.

On Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the 20s, 30s, and low 40s, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the 30s and 40s. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have gusty winds around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Breezy conditions are then expected on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Friday, and the 30s and mid to upper 20s on Saturday.

There are also going to be some isolated snow and rain showers around on Friday, generally in the mountains and especially around the Helena area, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some snow and rain showers on Saturday, generally during the afternoon/evening, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Friday and mostly cloudy skies on Saturday.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around. It is also going to be cool on Sunday as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the low 40s.