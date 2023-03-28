Below average for our Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.

TODAY: We will see temperatures today in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s in Western Montana while Eastern Montana remains in the 20s. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area to start followed by clearing later in the day. An isolated rain or snow shower is possible in the far Southern portions of our area. Winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Continued clearing is expected as we look to wind up under partly cloudy skies. We will see temperatures in the teens to the West and single digits to the East. The wind will be light and variable.

TOMORROW: High temperatures will once again be in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s heading into the middle of the week. We will see partly cloudy skies followed by increasing clouds into the afternoon. Rain and snow showers can also be expected in the evening hours for Southern Montana. The winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: High temperatures in the 20s and 30s will once again be the trend as we head into Thursday. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with snow showers for Southern Montana. Light to moderate snow accumulations is possible for these Southern areas of Montana. The winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will start to rise as we head into the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lower to upper 40s. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. We will see the winds pick up as well out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we will see temperatures warmer on Saturday in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s while Sunday is on the cooler side with highs in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. We will see most of the precipitation in Western Montana for both Saturday and Sunday in the form of rain, sleet, and snow depending on elevation. Snow may occur in the lower terrains as well when we’re not at our peak high temperatures for both days. The winds will be strong on Saturday out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts to 50+ mph. Sundays wind will be out of the west around 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: We will continue to cool back down as we head into the start of next week with highs ranging from the lower to upper 20s to the low to mid 30s. We will see mostly cloudy skies and scattered snow showers throughout the area. We will see winds out of the North at 5-10 mph.