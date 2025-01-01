Below average temperatures and a chance of light snow to begin the new year

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for a lot of north-central Montana until 12pm Wednesday.

Happy New Year! Thank you all for trusting us for your weather forecasts in 2024 and I wish you all a happy, healthy, and successful 2025!

There are going to be areas of fog around through tomorrow morning, and some of this fog is going to be dense with visibility at or below a quarter mile. Also, with lows in the single digits and teens tonight, this will be freezing fog, so slippery roads are expected due to moisture accretion from this fog. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight with a little light snow around, generally along the Hi-Line from Hill County to Valley County, and up to an inch of snow accumulation is possible.

For tomorrow and Thursday, we are going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with some scattered light snow around as a couple weak disturbances pass through our area. Most locations will receive a coating or less of snow accumulation, but a few spots, especially along the Hi-Line and in the higher elevations, may receive up to an inch or two of snow accumulation over these two days. It is also going to be cold on these two days in north-central Montana as highs are going to be in the teens and low 20s in most locations. Around Helena, it is going to be chilly on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

Widespread accumulating snow is then likely from Thursday night through Saturday morning as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. This disturbance has the potential to drop similar snow amounts to what we saw Sunday into Monday. A little rain and/or freezing rain may also mix in with this snow, especially around the Helena area. It is also going to continue to be cold on Friday and Saturday in north-central Montana as highs are going to be in the single digits, teens, and low 20s, with lows in the single digits above and below zero. Around Helena, highs on Friday and Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Some more light snow is then possible on Sunday and Monday, especially around Helena and in central Montana, as a couple more disturbances pass through Montana. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies and warming temperatures on these two days as highs are going to range from the single digits to the mid 30s on Sunday and the teens to the mid 30s on Monday, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line and the warmest temperatures in central Montana.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Tuesday. It is also going to feel nice outside on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations.