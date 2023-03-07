Below average temperatures and several chances of snow this week

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of central and north-central Montana until 11pm Monday. Up to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Phillips County and Valley County until 5pm Tuesday. Up to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is possible.

There are going to be some scattered snow showers around tonight, generally before midnight and mainly in locations east of I-15 and in the mountains in central Montana. In locations that do see some snow tonight, up to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is possible. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and low to mid teens. There is also going to be a breeze around tonight in eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies with a few isolated snow showers around, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in the mountains. It is also going to be cold tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid teens to the mid 30s, with the coldest temperatures in northeastern Montana.

There are then going to be some scattered areas of snow around from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies on these two days. It is also going to continue to be cold on these two days as highs are going to be in the 20s and low 30s in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Another round of snow is then expected from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning as another storm system passes through our area. We are also going to have overcast skies on Friday and mostly to partly cloudy skies on Saturday. The temperatures are also going to warm up a little bit over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s on Friday, and the 30s and low 40s on Saturday. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures on these two days as highs on Sunday are going to range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s, and highs on Monday are going to range from the low 30s to the low 50s. On both of these days, the coldest temperatures are going to be along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.