Below average temperatures and scattered showers/storms on Friday

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15 and especially before midnight. It is also going to continue to be hazy tonight around Helena, and it is going to be a little hazy tonight in north-central Montana. We are also going to have refreshingly cool temperatures again tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the morning (generally along the Hi-Line) and some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening (generally in central Montana, including around the Helena and Lewistown areas). We are also going to have below average temperatures again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

With the thunderstorms that we see this evening, tonight, and tomorrow, gusty winds, small to medium-sized hail, brief heavy rainfall, and/or frequent lightning will be the main hazards. A few of the thunderstorms that develop this evening/tonight and later on tomorrow may also be severe with damaging wind gusts (58+ mph gusts) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter).

We are then going to have increasing clouds this weekend with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the PM hours. It is also going to be warmer this weekend than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There is also going to be a little breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday, while partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are expected on Wednesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be hot on these three days as highs are going to be in the 90s and upper 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around on Monday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday as some monsoonal moisture works its way into our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations.