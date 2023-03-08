Below average temperatures continue with more scattered snow showers.

TODAY: We will be mostly cloudy heading into this afternoon. We will also have some scattered snow showers around the area again. High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 20s. Our winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We will have temperatures get down into the single digits and teens during the overnight hours. We will continue to see overcast skies with snow showers in the Southern and Eastern portions of our viewing area. The wind will be out of the East at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: We will see mostly cloudy skies once again heading into tomorrow. Snow activity will end during the morning hours in Eastern Montana. High temperatures will be ranging in the lower to upper 20s. The wind will be light out of the North around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies can be expected once again heading into the end of the week. More scattered snow showers can once again be expected. Temperatures will remain below average for this time of year in the lower to upper 20s. The wind will also remain out of the North at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will remain cool for this time of year as we head into the weekend. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the 20s and 30s. More precipitation can be expected for the weekend with scattered rain and snow showers throughout the area with partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead. The winds for both days of the weekend will be out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Highs for next week are trending on the warmer side with most of us in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. Colder air is expected, however, in Eastern Montana. We will also see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mild air will continue as we head into next Tuesday with high temperatures once again in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. Cooler air is once again expected in the Eastern part of the state. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.