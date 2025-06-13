Beneficial rain today; Severe thunderstorms possible on Friday

There were some scattered showers/storms around yesterday, with Fergus County receiving the most rainfall. There was then widespread rain around for a good chunk of today in north-central Montana, with parts of the Hi-Line receiving the most rain. Since Wednesday morning, a lot of locations along the Hi-Line have received at least .4” of rain, with lesser rainfall amounts in locations south of Hi-Line. Cut Bank received .53” of rain during the day today, making this the wettest day since August 21, 2023, which was 661 days ago! The graphics below show the 36 hour rainfall totals as of 5pm June 12, 2025.

There will continue to be some haze around over the next couple of days. Visibility may be reduced some, but the air quality won’t be impacted much, as most locations will have “good” or “moderate” air quality.

There will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening. There are then just going to be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around tonight. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight with areas of fog around, especially in the Golden Triangle and along the Hi-Line, and some of this fog may be dense with visibility as low as a quarter mile. It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s, and it will continue to be breezy tonight in northeastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with areas of fog around during the morning in north-central Montana, and some of this fog may be dense. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is also expected tomorrow. The main batch of showers/storms will likely impact the Helena area and western portions of north-central Montana (including the Rocky Mountain Front and the Great Falls area) during the late morning and afternoon (~11am-3pm); central portions of north-central Montana (including the Lewistown and Havre areas) during the afternoon and early evening (~12pm-6pm); and eastern portions of north-central Montana (including Malta and Glasgow) during the evening (~4-9pm).

Some of the thunderstorms that develop tomorrow will be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter). There is also a very slim chance that a tornado could develop later on tomorrow. Severe or not, all thunderstorms tomorrow will be capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rainfall, small to medium-sized hail, and frequent lightning, so please keep an eye to the sky if you are going to be outdoors at all!

It is also going to be mild tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s. Breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow along the Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front as well as in northeastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening and especially in locations east of I-15. A couple severe thunderstorms will also be possible Saturday afternoon/evening east of I-15. There are also going to be some areas of fog around Saturday morning in north-central Montana. We are then going to have increasing clouds on Sunday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening, as another disturbance impacts our area.

It is also going to be mild/warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. On Saturday, it will be breezy along the Divide/Rocky Mountain Front and in Glacier County as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. There is then going to be a little breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

The active weather pattern will continue for the first half of next week as there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Monday, especially during the afternoon/evening and in locations east of I-15, and there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in locations east of I-15. We are also going to have a mixture of sun and clouds on these two days. Highs on these two days are going to be in the 70s and low 80s, and it will be a bit breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.