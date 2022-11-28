Bitter cold and a windy start to the work week.

TODAY: Our highs for today will top out only in the lower to upper teens and low 20s. We will also see mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. Light accumulations are possible. We will see winds out of the North around 15-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

TONIGHT: We will become bitter cold tonight with lows in the positive and negative single digits. The winds will die down some but stay out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph. We can expect scattered cloud cover throughout the night.

TOMORROW: We will see temperatures tomorrow staying cold in the lower to upper teens. We will see mostly cloudy skies once again with scattered snow showers in the forecast. The wind will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s as we head towards the middle of the week. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers in the area later. The winds will be light around 5 mph.

THURSDAY: We will have cold temperatures next Thursday with highs in the lower to upper 20s. We will also feature mostly overcast skies. There will be a good chance for light to moderate snow accumulations as a disturbance passes through our area. The wind will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Our high temperatures to wrap up the work week will become bitter cold once again with highs only in the lower to upper teens. We will see snow showers ending early followed by decreasing cloud cover leading to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Our weekend outlook is a little bit warmer. Although we stay below average, we will see our highs on Saturday and Sunday get into the upper 20s and low 30s. We will also see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area for both days. The wind will also shift to come out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph throughout the weekend.