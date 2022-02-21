Bitter cold and snow showers to start the week.

TODAY: Bitter cold temperatures today with most of us on either side of the 0-degree mark. Winds will be out of the North at 10-20 mph which will make for even colder wind chills. We will be mostly overcast throughout the day and there will be leftover scattered snow showers in the area.

TONIGHT: Cold temperatures will stay in place with overnight lows in the negative single digits. Winds will be out of the Northeast at 10-20 mph which will drive wind chills into the –20s and –30s. We will remain overcast with isolated snow showers throughout the night.

TOMORROW: Continued frigid conditions for tomorrow with highs for most of North-Central Montana on either side of 0 degrees. Mostly cloudy conditions will persist with scattered snow showers possible. Winds out of the North at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will remain cold but will be slightly warmer with most of us in the single digits and teens. We will have clearing conditions as we will get some sunshine into the forecast under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light and variable.

THURSDAY: The clouds make a return for Thursday as we will be mostly overcast throughout the day. There will also be some afternoon snow showers around with light accumulations possible. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine in the forecast as we will be under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will continue to trend warmer as well with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 30+ mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will be split for the weekend. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s for Western Montana while Eastern Montana will be in the upper 20s to low 30s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the viewing area for both days. The winds will be out of the Southwest both days around 15-25 mph with gusts to 40+ mph.