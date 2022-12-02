Bitter cold Friday with Wind Chill Advisories in place.

TODAY: Our high temperatures to wrap up the work week will become bitter cold once again with highs only in the single digits and teens. We will see snow showers ending early followed by decreasing cloud cover leading to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: We will stay bitter cold tonight with lows on either side of zero degrees. The winds will be light around 5 mph out of the Northwest. We can expect overcast conditions and isolated snow showers throughout the night.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Our weekend outlook is a little bit warmer. Although we stay below average, we will see our highs on Saturday and Sunday get into the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. We will also see partly cloudy skies throughout the area for both days. The wind will also shift to come out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph throughout the weekend.

MONDAY: Another drop in the temperatures is expected as we head towards the start of next week. We will see highs in the single digits and teens. The wind will be light around 5 mph. We will also see overcast skies with snow showers likely throughout the day.

TUESDAY: Our temperatures will remain cold heading into next Tuesday with highs in the teens and 20s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be seen throughout the area with snow showers ending early in the day. We will see the winds out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures are trending on the mild side as we head into the middle of next week with highs in the lower to upper 30s. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: We will have the temperatures in the mid 20s to the mid 30s for Thursday of next week. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the area. The winds will once again be out of the West at 10-20 mph.