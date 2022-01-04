Bitter cold temperatures and snow showers continuing today.

TODAY: Cloud cover will persist today and we will have some chances for snow showers during the morning hours. The temperatures will stay frigid with highs only near the zero-degree mark. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Another bitter cold night is in store for us as we head into the overnight hours. Lows will be in the negative teens and the negative 20s. We will have some snow showers in Western and Central parts of the state. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be frigid once again heading into the middle of the week. Highs will be in the negative single digits. We will also be mostly overcast with a good chance for snow showers. Winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures remaining bitter cold on either side of 0 degrees as we head into next Thursday. We will also have mostly overcast conditions with a chance for scattered snow showers. Winds will be light and variable.

FRIDAY: Warmer temperatures are expected as we head into the end of the week. Highs will get into the mid 30s. We will also be mostly overcast with isolated snow showers. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Milder temperatures continue as we head into the weekend with highs in the 30s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area on Saturday and then have mostly sunny conditions on Sunday. The winds for both days will be blustery out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Milder temperatures will continue as we head into the start of next week as we look to have highs in the 30s. We will also be under mostly sunny conditions as we are trending drier into next week. Winds will be blustery out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.