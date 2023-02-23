Bitter cold temperatures continue for Thursday and Friday morning.

TODAY: For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks of sun possible b. We will also have bitter cold temperatures once again with highs in the positive and negative single digits. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be bitterly cold tonight as we look to get all the way down into the negative teens and negative 20s. We will see partly cloudy skies in the area. The wind will remain out of the North at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: We will start the process of improving our high temperatures as we head into the end of the work week with high temperatures getting up into the teens and 20s. We will also see clearing conditions leading to mostly sunny skies. The wind will start to switch to come out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Conditions are looking to be much more pleasant as we head into this weekend. We will see high temperatures getting into the lower to upper 30s on Saturday and the mid 30s to the low 40s on Sunday. The breeze does also look to pick up for both days of the weekend out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. We will be mostly sunny once again as we head into Saturday and will have partly to mostly cloudy conditions on Sunday. We will stay mostly dry throughout the weekend.

MONDAY: Our high temperatures for the start of next week will be around average for this time of year in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: We can expect temperatures in the lower to upper 30s heading into next Tuesday. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area and will have the chance for scattered rain and snow showers. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies heading into the middle of next week. We will also see highs in the lower to upper 30s. The wind will once again be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.