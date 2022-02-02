Bitter cold temperatures to start off the morning.

TODAY: Temperatures continuing to stay cold with highs only in the teens. We will break the sun back out for the middle of next week and be partly cloudy throughout the day. Winds will be light and variable around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see temperatures in the negative single digits. We will see mostly clear conditions throughout the overnight hours. Winds will be shifting to come out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy skies heading into next Thursday. High temperatures will become milder once again with highs in the 30s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Continuing to trend mild as we head into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 40s. We will get some more sunshine into the forecast as well under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 50+ mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will have mild temperatures for the weekend with highs looking to be anywhere from the upper 30s to mid 40s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the area for both Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance for scattered wintry precipitation on Saturday. The winds will be breezy and consistent out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 50+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions and milder temperatures as we head into the start of next week. We will be windy as we head into the start of next week. Winds for Monday expected to be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40+ mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to start then increasing clouds into the afternoon. We will have temperatures mild once again with highs in the low to mid 40s. The winds will be steady out of the Southwest once again at 15-25 mph with gusts of 40+ mph.