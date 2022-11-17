Bitter cold Thursday with Wind Chill Advisories in effect.

TODAY: Snow will diminish this morning with cloud cover clearing as we head into the afternoon. We will also see frigid temperatures with our highs in the teens. The wind will be out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows for tonight will be bitter cold with most lows below zero and wind chills as low as –25 degrees. We will be mostly clear throughout the night. We will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect as a result.

TOMORROW: We will warm up slightly with highs for tomorrow in the lower to upper 20s. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. Some additional clouds expected for Eastern Montana. The wind will shift to come out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see a bit of a rebound as we head into the weekend as far as the temperatures go with highs for both days expected to be in the lower to upper 30s. We will also see mostly sunny skies for both days of the weekend. We will stay mostly dry throughout the weekend as well. For both Saturday and Sunday, we can expect winds out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: High Temperatures will remain stagnant with highs in the lower to upper 30s heading into the start of next week. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: For Tuesday of next week, we can expect high temperatures that will once again be in the lower to upper 30s. We will see mostly cloudy skies with an isolated rain or snow shower. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Heading into the middle of next week, we will look to keep the same temperature profile with highs in the lower to upper 30s. The winds will continue to be blustery out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area.