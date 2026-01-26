Bitterly cold tonight, mild and dry weather follow

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Northwesterly flow aloft will remain in place for much of the upcoming week as temperatures warm significantly and the shortwaves passing through will be more subtle. This will result in periods of breezy to windy conditions and afternoon temperatures warming to around 10 to 15 degrees above average for most locations by mid-week.

Tonight, expect clear skies and increasing winds (windiest along the Rocky Mountain Front with gusts up to 60 mph). Low temperatures will range in the 20s and teens for North Central Locations and below zero for Northeastern location as the cold air slowly moves east out of the state. Wind chills tonight will mainly affect these locations, with wind chills as cold as -20 degrees.

Stormtracker Weather

Stormtracker Weather

The biggest concern tonight through tomorrow will be blowing and drifting snow from the breezy conditions, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front. Slippery roads and reduced visibility are possibly, prompting a Winter Weather Advisory through 8 am Monday.

Although temperatures warm back above average for many locations on Monday, a passing shortwave and back door cold front looks to reinforce the colder air over northern areas for another day or so, mainly along the Hi-Line and Milk River Valley. Expect high temperatures tomorrow in the teens and 20s (Northeastern locations) and the 30s and 40s (North Central locations).

Dry conditions generally prevail for the upcoming week; however weak shortwave troughs may bring some opportunity for spotty precipitation and mostly mountain snow in addition to more breezy to windy conditions heading towards next weekend.

Stormtracker Weather

Stormtracker Weather