Blowing and drifting snow Wednesday with cool and breezy conditions.

TODAY: Temperatures are trending on the mild side as we head into the middle of the week with highs in the lower to upper 30s. Cooler temperatures are expected for Eastern Montana. We will see decreasing clouds leading to partly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see scattered clouds during the overnight hours. The winds will be out of the Southwest tonight around 5-15 mph. The low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens.

TOMORROW: We will have temperatures in the mid 20s to the mid 30s heading into tomorrow. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. The winds will once again be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Our highs for the end of the work week will be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. An isolated snow shower is possible. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we will experience temperatures in the lower to upper 30s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will also see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area for both days. Scattered snow showers will also be possible for Sunday. As for the winds, we will see the breeze stay out of the Southwest around 10-20 mph for both days of the weekend.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be cold heading into the start of next week with highs in the lower to upper teens. We can expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers in the area. The wind will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: We will remain cold heading into next Tuesday with highs once again in the lower to upper teens. We will also have mostly cloudy skies again with scattered snow showers in the forecast. The wind will be light and variable.