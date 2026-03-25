Blustery and colder with some snow showers on Thursday

It has been a windy day today, especially in north-central Montana, as peak wind gusts have been between 40 and 60 mph in a lot of locations. Outside of the wind, we actually had really nice spring weather today with some sunshine, mild temperatures, and just a few showers.

The wind will diminish some as we go through this evening and early tonight, but it will pick back up later on tonight. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusty winds are expected tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy in some areas tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around tonight as a cold front begins to pass through our area. It is also going to be colder tonight than it has been over the past several nights as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low 20s along the Hi-Line and the 20s and low 30s south of the Hi-Line.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny with a few scattered snow showers around, especially during the morning and especially in the mountains and along the Hi-Line, as the cold front departs our area. The temperatures are also going to be a lot colder tomorrow than they have been over the past few days as highs are only going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s along the Hi-Line and the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s south of the Hi-Line. It is also going to be blustery tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. This wind will make it feel like it is in the 20s and 30s for most of the day.

Beautiful weather returns on Friday as high pressure builds back into our area. It is still going to be a bit breezy on Friday, but the wind will be weaker than it was today and will be tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are only going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Warmer temperatures will also return on Friday as highs are going to be back in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. It is also going to be mostly sunny and dry on Friday.

The pleasant weather will stick around for the final weekend of March! This weekend, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and mainly dry as high pressure remains in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. The wind also won’t be too strong this weekend as it is just going to be a bit breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

On Monday, it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy and a few rain and snow showers are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered snow and rain showers around on Tuesday and Wednesday as this storm system impacts the state. It will also be mostly cloudy to overcast on these two days.

It will remain mild on Monday as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. Cooler temperatures are then expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. Monday will be a breezy day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. There is then just going to be a little breeze around on Tuesday and Wednesday.