Breezy and mild in Western Montana for our Thursday.

TODAY: We will have our high temperatures back into the lower to upper 40s heading into today. Cooler highs in the 20s and 30s can be expected in Eastern Montana. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Our winds will return once again out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see mostly clear conditions tonight with just a few passing clouds. Lows will be in the 30s in Western Montana and in the teens and 20s in Eastern Montana. Winds will be light around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: The warmest day of the week looks to be tomorrow with highs in the 40s and 50s throughout the area. We will see mostly cloudy skies, but most locations will be staying dry. The wind will be breezy once again out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will continue to stay above average for this time of year heading into the weekend with highs in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s for Saturday and Sunday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend and there will be some scattered rain / upper elevation snow showers. As for the winds, on Saturday we will keep the direction from the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. A light breeze around 5 mph is expected for Sunday.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected as we head into the start of next week. That will go along with temperatures that will be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will remain cool in the lower to upper 30s heading into next Tuesday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: High temperatures will stay in the lower to upper 30s heading into the middle of next week. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.